Update: Reading Man At Beyoncé Concert Explains Why He Was There

Update: The oh-so-bold gentleman with the nerve to be seen serenely reading a book smack-dab in the middle of Beyoncé's Raleigh, NC, concert earlier this week has been found — and he is seriously amused by all the social media attention that's been directed his way.
Who is this man who dared to insult the Beyhive by choosing to pay attention to a book over Queen Bey herself? According to ABC 11 news, his name is George Papageorgiou, and he only ended up at the show in the first place because he and his wife were working concessions at the venue for their church. When their work was finished, the pair pulled up some chairs to watch the show.
"It was okay, and then we just sat down. I pulled up my book and start reading," he told the local news outlet. "I find Beyoncé a great show woman, very attractive. Her music? Eh, fine, but not my style. I listen to '50s, '60s, '70s, and a lot of Greek music."
What was he reading, exactly? A Greek translation of Jules Verne’s Danube Pilot that his parents bought him 53 years ago in Cairo, Egypt, when he was just 13 years old.
"I love it — probably not another book that's influenced my love for geography as much as this book," he explained to ABC11. "It's about a trip from Georgia and the caucuses all the way to Beijing, China, with a whole bunch of adventures in-between, so it's an exciting book."
More exciting than fresh-off-the-release-of-Lemonade-Queen Bey? Απαπα!
This story was originally published on May 5, 2016, at 3:15 p.m EDT.
Jezebel is on the hunt for a man who recently attended Beyoncé's Raleigh, NC, concert — and spent the "Drunk In Love" number reading a book.
Anyone with any leads as to who this human is: Send them in. We've got some questions. Mostly about how you could possibly spend a Queen Bey concert engrossed in a book instead of engrossed in Beyoncé.
When your wife makes you go to a @Beyonce concert with her 😂😂😂 @FormationWT #raleigh pic.twitter.com/watALdPu4l— Michelle Gardner (@hellomichelleg) May 4, 2016
Other queries include: What book is that? Is it really that good? Is it fair that this man got a Bey ticket when there are so many more deserving fans? Should he have just waited in the parking lot and given his ticket to someone more fervent with a shorter reading list? WHAT IS HAPPENING HERE?
