Can You Guess Kendall Jenner's Favorite Movie?

Jenner's actually talked about her affinity for the Nicole Kidman and Ewan McGregor musical several times before. In 2014, she told ABC's Nightline that Moulin Rouge! was her fave. "It was just a movie I watched like all throughout my childhood," she said. "So, whenever I rewatch it, it’s just always the best."That same year, she gushed about the film to Harper's Bazaar , too. "I never get sick of it no matter how many times I see it," she said.Back in 2012, she tweeted that the movie was her top pick (along with The Notebook). Looks like Jenner's taste in movies is as good as her fashion sense!