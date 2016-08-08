Can You Guess Kendall Jenner's Favorite Movie?

We know less about Kendall Jenner and her personal life than any other member of the Kardashian clan. But we just learned a fun little tidbit about the private sister, and it involves...a home loan. Wait, bear with us here, it gets interesting — really!
TMZ reported on the finances behind Jenner's new Hollywood home (previously owned by John Krasinski and Emily Blunt). According to the outlet, the 20-year-old put down a cool $2.5 million for the property. The remainder of the $6.5 million selling price will be paid out by a 30-year-loan through Jenner's trust. Incidentally, it was revealed that Jenner's trust is named "Moulin Rouge."
Jenner's actually talked about her affinity for the Nicole Kidman and Ewan McGregor musical several times before. In 2014, she told ABC's Nightline that Moulin Rouge! was her fave. "It was just a movie I watched like all throughout my childhood," she said. "So, whenever I rewatch it, it’s just always the best."
That same year, she gushed about the film to Harper's Bazaar, too. "I never get sick of it no matter how many times I see it," she said.
Back in 2012, she tweeted that the movie was her top pick (along with The Notebook). Looks like Jenner's taste in movies is as good as her fashion sense!
Either moulin rouge or the notebook RT @SoyPuroGarza @KendallJenner what's your favorite movie??:)— Kendall (@KendallJenner) January 11, 2012
