When You're Kendall Jenner, This Is What Constitutes A Low-Key Look

Ana Colon
Kendall Jenner lives a glamorous life. She jets across the globe to walk runways. She covers multiple issues of Vogue in the same month. She considers Kris Jenner a fan. Understandably, her off-duty wares reflect this luxurious lifestyle — at least, that's what we gather from her latest #OOTD.

The model bid adieu to Paris (and Fashion Month) with what she dubbed "a low-key look" on Instagram. You see, in the Kardashian-Jenner household, a "low-key look" consists of ripped jeans, white sneakers, and, oh, you know, some Saint Laurent couture, NBD.

low key look

A photo posted by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on


This isn't just any couture: It's the infamous heart-shaped fox-fur coat from Hedi Slimane's final collection for the fashion house. Rihanna's also a fan of the conversation starter of a coat: she wore the very same style out in New York a few weeks ago. A wearable love letter to NYC, perhaps? Given that the topper retails for $15,500, you're probably better off fetching a tourist T-shirt to express affection for your home turf or favorite travel destination.

Still, Jenner is clearly able to laugh off the absurdity of the decidedly not low-key look like a champ. We'll give this one a very aspirational "same."
Advertisement

More from Celebs & Influencers