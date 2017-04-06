You'll Never Guess Which Lipstick Is Sephora's #1 Bestseller Right Now

Yves Saint Laurent’s Vinyl Cream Lip Stain is unique and difficult to describe — and the convoluted name, while memorable, doesn’t make it any easier. It’s not quite a gloss, though it is gloss-y, or a cream, because it isn’t creamy. It’s shiny, comfortable, lasts all day, and comes in intense, high-impact shades like Fuchsia Live (a bright, reflective Barbie pink) and Orange Electro (a true orange — not red).
Think of it this way: Take your favorite lip gloss (you know you love it), crank it up to 11, and give it the pigment and wear of a full-coverage lipstick, without the dryness or tackiness, and the Vinyl Cream Lip Stain is what you get. It only joined the YSL lineup last summer — but it’s been racking up those rave reviews ever since by those who’ve tried it.
Apparently, that’s a lot of people. Like a true underdog, the formula has beat out the more predictable picks as the number-one bestselling lipstick at Sephora right now. Kat Von D’s Everlasting Liquid Lipstick is a close second, and Huda Beauty’s Liquid Matte Lipstick has been flying off the shelves, too, but the Vinyl Cream Lip Stain, with its bold colors and decidedly non-matte finish, ranks at the very top of the list. If that’s not enough to convince you to snap it up ASAP, then we don’t know what is. Spring is on its way, and you know you could use a little Fuchsia Live in your life to help make the first days of the season that much brighter.
