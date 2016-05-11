There are certain handbag styles that become ubiquitous once fashion week rolls around each season and the street style photo opps abound. The Chloé Drew bag, the Louis Vuitton Petite Malle, anything with two interlocking C's... You know the ones. And while their monikers are typically either inspired by a person's name or descriptive of the bag's shape, they hardly ever touch on the consumer most likely to wear them — until now, at least. It appears that someone in the Saint Laurent copywriting department has a sense of humor (or at least a good understanding of the consumer base): One of Saint Laurent's simple, logo-emblazoned crossbody bags is called the "Blogger."
Saint Laurent became especially popular among the influencer crowd during the Hedi Slimane era, according to Purse Blog's Amanda Mull, who first spotted this possibly shadily-named number. The "Blogger" bag, ironically or intentionally, is a little on-the-nose in terms of what we spot most often on our feeds (and on often-photographed fashion-show-goers).
First up, the style has all the ingredients to make it Instagram and street-style bait: It's comically small (fitting an iPhone and either a lipstick or credit card at most, from the look of it), comes in an array of colors, and features a prominent logo for easy identification. Plus, it retails for right under $1k — not exactly affordable for a crossbody (or for any bag, for most of us), but still on the cheaper end of Saint Laurent's handbag offerings, which can cost upwards of $2,990. Though there's technically one cheaper Saint Laurent style, as Racked pointed out: the $695 "Phone Pouch." To be fair, anything that rings in under four digits is a more accessible investment price point for those hell-bent on scoring a designer handbag from a hallowed luxury house.
However, the "Blogger" bag isn't a just a wink from a self-aware brand; it does indeed have a following among the fashion flock, per Racked. Search "#bloggerbag" on Instagram and you'll find many a flat lay, with an aesthetically pleasing amount of white space and art direction. According to some of the captions, though, its owners are in on the joke.
You can buy the handbag at various retailers, and you'll likely spot it in the wild soon enough (if you haven't already) on your favorite fashion feed's brunchstagram.
Saint Laurent became especially popular among the influencer crowd during the Hedi Slimane era, according to Purse Blog's Amanda Mull, who first spotted this possibly shadily-named number. The "Blogger" bag, ironically or intentionally, is a little on-the-nose in terms of what we spot most often on our feeds (and on often-photographed fashion-show-goers).
First up, the style has all the ingredients to make it Instagram and street-style bait: It's comically small (fitting an iPhone and either a lipstick or credit card at most, from the look of it), comes in an array of colors, and features a prominent logo for easy identification. Plus, it retails for right under $1k — not exactly affordable for a crossbody (or for any bag, for most of us), but still on the cheaper end of Saint Laurent's handbag offerings, which can cost upwards of $2,990. Though there's technically one cheaper Saint Laurent style, as Racked pointed out: the $695 "Phone Pouch." To be fair, anything that rings in under four digits is a more accessible investment price point for those hell-bent on scoring a designer handbag from a hallowed luxury house.
However, the "Blogger" bag isn't a just a wink from a self-aware brand; it does indeed have a following among the fashion flock, per Racked. Search "#bloggerbag" on Instagram and you'll find many a flat lay, with an aesthetically pleasing amount of white space and art direction. According to some of the captions, though, its owners are in on the joke.
You can buy the handbag at various retailers, and you'll likely spot it in the wild soon enough (if you haven't already) on your favorite fashion feed's brunchstagram.
Advertisement