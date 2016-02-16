On the streets of New York during Fashion Week, there's a lot to take in. And considering the single-digit weather has necessitated all manner of out-of-the-box winter items (we're talking colorful faux fur jackets, oversized knit beanies, and funky socks), the street style spotted this season has been dizzyingly good. But if there's one thing we want to zero in on, it's the handbags; they are, after all, among the only pieces you actually wear every day.
This past week, in particular, the purse selection was particularly good, with designer It bags; vintage, one-of-a-kind gems, and loud, graphic pieces dominating the streets of NYC. With so many colors and unexpected shapes making an appearance, the images ahead might just be the final push of inspiration you need to ditch your reliable black carryall in favor of a more statement-making alternative. Click through to see the ones that made us look twice — and let us know what style you can't wait to get your hands on.
