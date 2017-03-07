The One Item Rihanna Couldn't Wait To Wear Off The Runway

Instead of wearing them with an equally glitzy cable-knit fisherman's sweater like the model did on the runway, RiRi paired the boots with decidedly more low-key pieces. (Also, is Rihanna actually sample size, or did she get a pair of these bad boys in her size? Is she suffering for fashion in a too-small or too-big pair? These are pressing questions.) She played down the disco-inferno vibes with ripped jeans, an oversized boxy moto jacket, and a graphic T-shirt. She didn't eschew bling entirely, however. She finished the look with huge diamond hoops and a sky-high ponytail.