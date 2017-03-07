The One Item Rihanna Couldn't Wait To Wear Off The Runway

When you're Rihanna, you probably get a lot of perks. We're guessing Bad Gal RiRi never has to wait for a table at any restaurant. Rihanna probably doesn't have to make an appointment at the DMV, either. And Rihanna definitely doesn't have to wait for clothes to hit stores before she can wear them. Case in point: Less than a week after they sashayed down the runway, Saint Laurent's loose, sparkling, rhinestone boots were on Rihanna's feet.
Fashionista reports that the singer was wearing the show-stopping boots while out and about in Paris — as one does. She has her own Fenty x Puma by Rihanna presentation to show during Paris Fashion Week, after all.
Instead of wearing them with an equally glitzy cable-knit fisherman's sweater like the model did on the runway, RiRi paired the boots with decidedly more low-key pieces. (Also, is Rihanna actually sample size, or did she get a pair of these bad boys in her size? Is she suffering for fashion in a too-small or too-big pair? These are pressing questions.) She played down the disco-inferno vibes with ripped jeans, an oversized boxy moto jacket, and a graphic T-shirt. She didn't eschew bling entirely, however. She finished the look with huge diamond hoops and a sky-high ponytail.
Lest you think that this is the first time Rihanna's worn fresh-off-the runway Saint Laurent, think again. Last September, she took a morning walk wearing a heart-shaped fox-fur coat. She took that look down a few notches, too. Instead of a glam cocktail dress, she wore it with gray slides, a baseball cap, and cut-off shorts. The occasion? She was just feeding the birds. As one does when wearing $15,500 worth of couture.
