Cara Delevingne Is The New Face Of Saint Laurent, Plus More Stories

Major News: The FDA updated the abortion pill's label, which could mean easier access for women in some states.
The FDA announced that it has updated the abortion pill's label to reflect how it is currently being prescribed by providers in most states. Meaning: Anti-choice lawmakers will no longer be able to limit abortion access by requiring that providers adhere to unnecessary abortion-pill prescription requirements. (Read More)
Tech Talk: Microsoft's new Skype bots can order a pizza, reserve a hotel room, and make you a better adult.
Your phone could be a whole lot smarter. Via different apps, it knows who your contacts are, what your upcoming travel plans are, and lets you order goods and services. What if all those separate capabilities could be combined? That's what Microsoft is doing through Skype, with the help of a surprising tool: bots. (Read More)
In-The-Know: Steven Avery's lawyer revealed that she's identified new suspects in the Making A Murderer case.
In a new interview with Newsweek, Steven Avery's lawyer, Kathleen Zellner, revealed that his defense team has identified new suspects in the 2005 murder of Teresa Halbach. Zellner declined to name the suspects, but indicated that both are men with ties to the young photographer whose death is the focus of Netflix docuseries Making a Murderer. (Read More)
Real Talk: Experts can't find scientific evidence to back up those Pantene hair-burning claims.
Pantene products have recently (literally) come under fire for ostensibly causing hazardous side effects during routine dye jobs. Despite the number of complaints, we couldn't uncover any scientific evidence that proves Pantene is at fault in any of these incidents. And the experts we spoke with didn't seem to be convinced of the claims. (Read More)
Style Stalking: Christian Louboutin introduced flats to its nudes collection, which matches a variety of skin tones.
Now, you don't need sky-high heels to make your legs look longer. Christian Louboutin introduced a new flat style (dubbed the Solasofia) to its pre-existing nudes collection (which the brand also extended to match a variety of skin tones last year). Click on to find your match. (Read More)
A-List: Cara Delevingne is the new face of Saint Laurent.
Last year, Cara Delevingne famously hung up her modeling mules to focus on a burgeoning acting career. But now, everyone's favorite set of brows is back in the business, fronting the new Saint Laurent campaign for La Collection de Paris, the surprise couture line that made its debut during Paris Fashion Week earlier this month. (Read More)
ICYMI: Emma Watson's rep responded to the controversy about her beauty ads for Lancôme's "Blanc Expert" line.
In response to the controversy surrounding Watson's former beauty ads, a spokesperson for the actress says: "Many artists often have limited control of how their image is used once an endorsement contract is signed. I cannot comment on my client's previous contractual arrangements with Lancôme. However, my client no longer participates in advertising beauty products, which do not always reflect the diverse beauty of all women.” (Read More)
Talking Points: Whoopi Goldberg is launching medical marijuana products aimed at menstrual cramps.The legendary comedian has teamed up with "canna-businesswoman” Maya Elisabeth of Om Edibles, a medical marijuana company in northern California, to deliver “cannabis edibles, tinctures, topical rubs, and a THC-infused bath soak.” (Read More)
