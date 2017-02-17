The Outfit That Kendall Jenner Thinks Rihanna Wore Better

The image of Rihanna in the red Saint Laurent heart-shaped fur jacket was instantly iconic. We bet you don't even have to look it up to know what we're talking about. But we'll show it to you anyways.
Kendall Jenner, who is also mega rich and famous, also wore the jacket. Her version didn't involve leaving the store. She sat, ripped jeans and all, and took this picture.
Kendall writes in a post to her website and app that she was in the London Saint Laurent store, saw the jacket, and tried it on for a picture. That's a wonderful strategy that many civilians employ with $5 sunglasses on the Venice Boardwalk. She just happened to do it with a $15,000 piece. Very casual. "Rihanna wore it best, for the record," she writes. Can't argue with that.
