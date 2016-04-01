Hedi Slimane Is Leaving Saint Laurent

After four years, Hedi Slimane is parting ways with Saint Laurent. Speculation has mounted about the major departure recently; today, the news was confirmed by a joint statement by the luxury brand and its parent company, Kering.
“What Yves Saint Laurent has achieved over the past four years represents a unique chapter in the history of the house,”Kering's chairman and CEO, said in the statement. “I am very grateful to Hedi Slimane, and the whole Yves Saint Laurent team, for having set the path that the house has successfully embraced, and which will grant longevity to this legendary brand."
The designer joined the label in March 2012, after seven years at Dior Homme (and working on his photography), replacing Stefano Pilati at Saint Laurent. Slimane has since retooled the hallowed house, including the somewhat controversial dropping of the "Yves" from the brand's name and redesigning the logo. He also made the unconventional move (for a storied Parisian house, at least) to helm his design team in Los Angeles. The designer also opted to stage some high-profile showings in L.A., including February's fall '16 menswear and partial womenswear showing.
Slimane was thought to be very feasibly on his way out at the brand in mid-January, when word circulated that the designer hadn't yet signed a new contract with Kering. No word yet on Slimane's successor, though Anthony Vaccarello has been discussed as a possibility for the role. Saint Laurent will reveal further details about the brand's creative direction (presumably including a short-term interim plan of action) shortly, per the statement.
