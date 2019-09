You Have To See Saint Laurent's Bold New Direction

So, the first images from the house under Vaccarello's guidance are quite unexpected. Shot in Paris by the American artist Collier Schorr, the portraits are a far cry from both Vaccarello's style, and Hedi Slimane's glitzed-out '80s maximalist vibe that so divided critics. The black-and-white pictures capture 15 new faces, and the focus is very much on the faces.What we can see of the clothes — virtually nothing (a black bra, maybe, possibly a white T-shirt) — would suggest Vaccarello has stripped things down, well, quite a lot. The New York Times' Vanessa Friedman aptly characterized the new look as "paring down the fuss, the better to rebuild." The images look more like a Calvin Klein campaign from the '90s than the work of a man known for his “sexy, dynamic [and] audacious” flair (as Donatella described it to British Vogue).