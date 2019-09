If you’ve ever browsed the internet for a list of holy grail products pros, editors, and beauty fanatics alike swear by, we can bet YSL Touche Éclat is regularly at the top. It’s a concealer and highlighting hybrid that promises to brighten skin (primarily the undereye area) in just one step. It was one of the first of its kind and, years later, we’re still not sick of it. And, while we usually agree with the phrase, “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it,” YSL just upgraded the formula in a way we've never seen before, which might make its latest iteration — wait for it — even better than the original.