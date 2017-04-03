If you’ve ever browsed the internet for a list of holy grail products pros, editors, and beauty fanatics alike swear by, we can bet YSL Touche Éclat is regularly at the top. It’s a concealer and highlighting hybrid that promises to brighten skin (primarily the undereye area) in just one step. It was one of the first of its kind and, years later, we’re still not sick of it. And, while we usually agree with the phrase, “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it,” YSL just upgraded the formula in a way we've never seen before, which might make its latest iteration — wait for it — even better than the original.
The Touche Éclat already went through a mini makeover last year when it introduced a string of color-correcting hues. Fast forward to today, and YSL is offering its original formula in a never-before-seen pigment: white. White eyeliner has been used for years by pros to open up and widen the eyes, but this launch takes that concept and takes it to the next level — so you can extend the brightening effect to your cheeks, brow bone, undereye area, and more. Just use it like you would any highlighting product and dab it on the high points of your face to give it a boost of light.
The interesting thing here is that, unlike most highlighters on the market right now, this version doesn't leave behind a pearlescent sheen. Instead, it swipes on opaque (think white paint you'd get from a crafts store), and blends out into a seamless finish that doesn't look chalky in the slightest. Check out the magic for yourself below.
Not only is the brand rolling out a white-hot version of the favorite, but it’s also launching a cushion compact with the famous formula and a liquid option, Glow Shot, as well. The future really is bright.
