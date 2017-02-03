With Valentine's Day right around the corner, there's been seeing a fair share of heart-shaped beauty goodies come across our desk. YSL's latest offerings, however, may just trumped them all.
The brand's entire spring collection is decked out in classic YSL opulence, but with an added sweet touch. Take the new Volupté Tint-In-Balms for example. There are very few lipsticks on the market that deliver in hydration and pigment. That is, lip colors with saturated hues don’t often provide enough moisture to keep your mouth feeling comfortable, while many balms lack major color payoff. Luckily, YSL's latest release solves the problem — and just in time for the kiss heavy day.
But wait, there's more. You've also got a coral blush that gives you a post-sex flush, an eyeshadow palette with playful colors, and dual-toned lip and cheek tints. You can even add a personal engraving on some of the products for days you need some words of affirmation. Click ahead to check out the entire collection, and get ready to fall in love.