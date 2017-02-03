The brand's entire spring collection is decked out in classic YSL opulence, but with an added sweet touch. Take the new Volupté Tint-In-Balms for example. There are very few lipsticks on the market that deliver in hydration and pigment. That is, lip colors with saturated hues don’t often provide enough moisture to keep your mouth feeling comfortable, while many balms lack major color payoff. Luckily, YSL's latest release solves the problem — and just in time for the kiss heavy day.