Chalk it up to the impending arrival of spring or the benefits of our meditation practice finally kicking in, but we're feeling curiously optimistic these days — and in need of some joyful new clothes to accompany our positive outlook. Just in the nick of time, Simone Rocha's collaboration with H&M launches exclusively at HM.com on March 11, bringing with it even more cause for celebration, along with an extensive range of exuberant-yet-accessible future heirlooms.
Marking 10 years since the debut of her self-named London-based label, this partnership — the first between the retailer and an Irish designer — turns Rocha's signature silhouettes, embellishments, and intricate details on their heads, while reflecting her multicultural heritage. With this decade-long oeuvre to reference, Rocha combed through her archives for particularly beloved designs to reimagine and reinterpret (at egalitarian price points), with specially developed fabrics like delicate broderie anglaise and intricate tinsel tweeds. But (figuratively) beneath all of Rocha’s signature tulle layers, playful volume, and unexpected asymmetry, the line offers another quality we've been craving: connection.
In a time when seeing family and community may not be so straightforward, the collab offers full wardrobe options for all — including Rocha's first foray into children's clothing — so that we might stay close sartorially with coordinating leisurewear or twinning Zoom-cocktail-friendly evening looks. And because these collectibles are meant to be cherished and restyled for years to come, dedicated followers and new fans alike can mix, match, and layer with abandon. So even as we dream of future occasions on which we might be able to wear these pieces in the same room, we can still get dressed to feel like we're not really so far apart. Below, see some of our favorites from the collection.
