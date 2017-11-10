The quicker we can go from a post-shower state of undress to wrapped up and ready for work, the better. While we love putting together an ensemble as much as the next person, anything that makes chilly winter mornings that bit easier gets a yes from us.
And what's more practical than the jumpsuit? Designed for people to jump out of planes in, and worn by mechanics and plumbers alike, they're perhaps the most utilitarian piece of clothing out there. But that's not to say aesthetics fall by the wayside. The catwalks of AW17 proved there's a jumpsuit for every occasion, be it casual Monday attire or an alternative to your go-to sequinned party dress.
Joseph gave us black boiler suits with extreme white collars, while Chanel took us to space with tweed all-in-ones reminiscent of astronaut suits. Alexander Wang brought sex appeal with Catwoman-style skintight navy numbers, and Adam Selman revived the '70s and the Wild West in one, with his denim flared jumpsuits with rose appliqué. Jumpsuits were styled for daytime under heavy shearling coats and given an evening refresh with statement accessories and killer heels.
That's the beauty of the all-in-one. With little else needed to turn a cosy outfit into party attire, it's the season's most useful piece. We're wearing them in heritage checks and plush velvets, with statement sleeves or no sleeves at all, flared and tapered. All hail the jumpsuit: making winter mornings (and evenings) that much more bearable.
