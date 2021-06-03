A Case For Wearing Boxer Shorts Outside The Bedroom

We aren't the only ones that anticipate lounging around the house and making runs to the bodega this summer in little more than our boxers and a pair of slides. When asked about the concept behind Comme Si's boxers, Lee says it made its way to the brand "through my habit of wearing my husband's boxers around the house to work and relax," adding, "They’re extremely comfortable, freeing and effortless — all things I prioritize with my own style." If you have yet to experience the light and airy flutter of wind down your legs on a balmy summer day, you're seriously missing out. The breathable design of boxer shorts makes swampy and constrictive denim cut-offs a major thing of the past and brings comfort to the forefront — where it should be. That's why we're opting for an airier option this summer and leaving sticky thighs and chafing behind.