A Case For Wearing Boxer Shorts Outside The Bedroom

While spring's sweat shorts are a slightly more weather-friendly departure from the matching sweatsuits of 2020, it will ultimately be their breezier cousin who will grab the trend-baton once summer hits. Boxer shorts master the tricky art of being breathable yet comfy-soft, with a somehow well-structured silhouette that can be easily dressed up or down. And, to prove it, we've discovered what may be the ultimate pair (or several ultimate pairs) worth wearing 24/7 all summer long.
The boxer short's Instagram-worthy minimalist design combines the timeless and refined elements of womenswear with the efficiency and craftsmanship of menswear to create a harmonious modern form factor that's as functional as it is low-key beautiful. What more could you ask for from a perfect summer short? When it comes to tailored pieces with a nuanced design, one stand-out boxer brand, Comme Si, and its founder, Jenni Lee, have fine-tuned the art of comfort, utility, and style. Similar to the other members of its warm-weather boxer short cohort, like Entireworld and Double Rainbouu, Comme Si's La Boxer Classica uses fabric and shapes that are soft, breathable, and universally flattering. Entireworld's men's organic cotton boxer shorts have proven that their super soft coveted fit transcends gender and Double Rainbouu is making khaki cool with its paired down approach to neutral basics. The common denominator? All of their boxer shorts are practically beaconing us back to the comfort of our sheets on breezy summer nights.
We aren't the only ones that anticipate lounging around the house and making runs to the bodega this summer in little more than our boxers and a pair of slides. When asked about the concept behind Comme Si's boxers, Lee says it made its way to the brand "through my habit of wearing my husband's boxers around the house to work and relax," adding, "They’re extremely comfortable, freeing and effortless — all things I prioritize with my own style." If you have yet to experience the light and airy flutter of wind down your legs on a balmy summer day, you're seriously missing out. The breathable design of boxer shorts makes swampy and constrictive denim cut-offs a major thing of the past and brings comfort to the forefront — where it should be. That's why we're opting for an airier option this summer and leaving sticky thighs and chafing behind.
Most boxers have several things in common: an elastic waistband, several front-facing buttons, and a universally beloved cut — short, but with significant coverage. So what makes a boxer short special, you may be asking? How can I buy into the trend while still making a purchase I'll love and wear for years to come? Once again, we turn to Lee, who said "To be honest, I didn't see it as a trend," when asked about the current popularity of the lightweight boxer, continuing on to say, "I wanted to introduce boxer shorts because I saw an opportunity to introduce an item for women that wasn't a typical part of their wardrobe, but should be."
After a year that has made us reevaluate and, in some cases, gain more of an appreciation for our personal comforts, boxers are just one way we're learning to keep it simple. Another big takeaway from the great narrowing of our wardrobes in 2020 is that everyone should wear what makes them feel their best, no matter what gender. If you've been looking to adopt a more freeing approach to your style, this summer may just be the perfect time to do it and these boxers may just be the way.
