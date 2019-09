Please Let Ariel Winter Wear Shorts In Peace

Growing up in Modern Family's giant spotlight forced Winter to develop a thick skin, she told Refinery29 earlier this year as part of our Take Back The Beach campaign . “I went through a lot of hate online, so I tried to change myself for a really long time. But people just kept hating on me no matter what I did,” she said. "I decided that instead of pleasing these other people, I’ll just spend that time pleasing myself. Those people are going to be rude to me regardless of what I do, so I should just try and be happy with what I am.”