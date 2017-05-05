For the millionth time, stop telling Ariel Winter what to wear.
The Modern Family actress has once again had to defend herself from slut-shaming comments about her appearance after wearing a short gold cocktail dress to a May 3 screening and panel promoting her ABC sitcom. Winter plays middle daughter Alex Dunphy on the show.
The 19-year-old was singled out by online trolls who criticized her outfit, which featured sheer mesh panels at the chest, hips, and thighs, for being inappropriate. They pointed out that her costars from the show had opted for more casual looks, though it most be noted that, of her companions, five are men and one is a 9-year-old girl. Also: Last time we checked, it was a free country and not freaking Gilead.
No stranger to being judged by her body and clothing choices, Winter express her frustration in a message posted to social media.
“Why the fuck does anyone care that I didn’t dress casual like everyone else for the panel?" Winter, the Smurfs: The Lost Village star wrote. "Why do I have to be like everyone else? Why can’t people just let other people feel good about themselves and do what they want?
"Wear whatever you want people! As long as you feel good about yourself that's what matters. I know I did. Don't ever let anyone stifle who you are and how you express yourself. Rant over."
The message was mostly met with supportive replies, but Winter continues to be plagued by nasty online comments.
"I don't know why you're surprised that you're getting this type of reaction, you stuck out like a sore thumb," wrote one Instagram critic. "It was a casual event and you wore a postage stamp for a dress. You used to be so respectable and now you just seem like all those other thirsty girls. I used to love you and this new 'image' you think is so cool is ruining my opinion of you. Have some self-respect and some modesty."
Since when was sticking out such a problem? If Winter's so-called rant proves anything, it's that she does have self-respect. If you don't like it, take her advice and unfollow.
