Ariel Winter Has A Suggestion For Her Instagram Haters

Modern Family actress Ariel Winter, who has 3 million followers, has a suggestion for people who don’t like her body positive posts: unfollow her.
Winter embraces her curves, which is refreshing in an industry that places tremendous pressure on actresses to be stick-thin. Her photos send the message that she’s proud of her body, and other young women should embrace their natural shapes as well.
“When we try to be free and post what we want, it’s like, look at that slut on social media. That’s not what it is. We’re proud of our bodies. We’re proud of who we are. We’re made the way we are. Why do we care? If I take a picture and I think it looks good — if it’s a little revealing, whatever,” Winter told Yahoo Style.
And if people don’t like her revealing photos? That “unfollow” button is a super efficient way to eliminate the issue.
“If people don’t like it, unfollow me. If you’re so offended, why do you look at it? Don’t take the time to hate on me,” Winter added. “Just unfollow me and follow someone who covers every part of their body to their toes. I don’t care.”
Although some celebrities understandably take extended breaks from social media, Winter says she likes to stay active on Instagram because it’s a good way to maintain a connection with her fans. Of course, balance is key and she emphasizes the importance of putting down your phone and enjoying life — which is advice that surely all of us should take to heart.
We’re glad to see that Winter isn’t letting the haters get her down. If people don’t like her photos, there are surely better ways to spend than their time than posting critical comments.
