The oddly comical line has become something of a fan favorite since "The Queen's Justice" aired, inspiring memes and jokes about everything from cooking to Grey's Anatomy. It's John Bradley West's delivery that makes the line so memorable: he performs Samwell's earnestness perfectly and captures his both character's intellect and humbleness. Samwell Tarly has never been one to seek out the spotlight, but he's made such a huge impact on the story. As he works his way through the maester lessons at the Citadel, he'll undoubtedly play a bigger role in the wars to come. Maybe the scrolls he was assigned to transcribe as "punishment" hold some clues about the creepy ice humanoids up north.