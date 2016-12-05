Confessions Of An Anonymous Victoria's Secret Photoshopper

When we hear about retouching these days, we mostly hear about the botched jobs and the toxic cultural impact of manipulating the images we see. Lately, we also hear about the brands and publications pushing back against those practices. But most of us don’t know what a retoucher actually does, how they do it, or why retouching exists in the first place. The short answer: It’s not as simple as you think. It’s a complicated mix of common-sense practices, illogical egos, and a fair amount of horror.



We spoke with a woman who’s spent much of her career retouching for several brands — most notably, Victoria’s Secret (who declined to comment for this story). In fact, she still does some retouching today (though she won’t do certain jobs anymore — more on that later). For that and other reasons, we’re not revealing her identity and will be calling her “Sarah.” Though, to be clear, Sarah is eager to share her behind-the-scenes intel with the world. “I know what I'm doing is wrong and that’s a huge part of why I'm not doing it full-time anymore,” she says. She wants us to understand just how unreal the bodies we see are, from head to toe (literally). At the same time, she wants us to understand our own role in propagating these images. “As a society,” she says, “we're the ones who choose this.”



1. Retouching existed long before Photoshop.

Any professional image is going to require some work after the fact — and that’s been the case since before Photoshop existed. It’s not about creating a false image, but showing you the clearest possible version. For example, sometimes the color of a shirt doesn’t translate well when photographed, and the retoucher fixes it to show the accurate shade. It’s such a part of photography that almost anyone who works in this field will also be expected to have retouching skills. Sarah taught herself how to do it while in school for graphic design. “You always start out just learning how to adjust things, just for photography in general,” she adds.



“And just for it to print out properly, you would have to retouch it so that you could see the photo clearly, and it would be bright enough, and all those things,” Sarah explains. “That is really what retouching is essentially about, and should be about.” But at some point, someone realized, “You can manipulate the background, so why not manipulate the body? And then this thing just spiraled out of control.”