The Best Fall & Winter Basics To Buy At Uniqlo Right Now

To be totally honest, we don't like to think about what life was like before Uniqlo. That's how much of a life-changer their Heattech and Ultra Light Down pieces are when it comes to cold-weather-dressing. And there's something about their T-shirts that we just can't quit. If you ask us, fall and winter are Uniqlo's season to shine, and if you haven't gotten as addicted to its basics as we have, now's the time to stock up and get acquainted.
Of course, by now you've heard of the megastore's collaboration with J.W. Anderson, which has been selling fast — particularly the women's trench coat, which is currently low in stock. And outside of this fashion-approved collab, we're not surprised to hear that all the hoodies and jackets from the Uniqlo U line have also been big hits, along with the aforementioned ULD (Ultra Light Down) range. See? We're not the only ones going bananas over these basics, and it's around this time of year when we start itching to re-up on all the season's go-tos.
Plus, with prices all under $100, there's really no reason not to get a few pieces — in multiple colorways. Click ahead for our picks from Uniqlo's basic-in-a-good-way basics, because trends may come and go, but these guys last forever.