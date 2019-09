The Best Fall & Winter Basics To Buy At Uniqlo Right Now

Of course, by now you've heard of the megastore's collaboration with J.W. Anderson, which has been selling fast — particularly the women's trench coat, which is currently low in stock . And outside of this fashion-approved collab, we're not surprised to hear that all the hoodies and jackets from the Uniqlo U line have also been big hits, along with the aforementioned ULD (Ultra Light Down) range. See? We're not the only ones going bananas over these basics, and it's around this time of year when we start itching to re-up on all the season's go-tos.