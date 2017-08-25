At this point, we're the last people who want to remind you that corrupt school dress codes are still a thing, and that the people who enforce them are just as backwards. But, alas, it's still very much a thing, and here's just the latest in why-is-this-still-happening news. At Stratford High School in Goose Creek, South Carolina, principal Heather Taylor was recorded saying that students should not wear leggings unless they are a size zero or two. Why? Because it makes them "look fat."