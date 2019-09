How To Wear The Awkward-Length Shorts You Think You Can't Pull Off

Like me, perhaps you don't mind a classic pair of denim shorts , but as soon as a pair brushes your knee you're all, "count me out." There are a plethora of strange, in-between shorts out there that most of us think we can't and won't pull off (it's why so many people avoid wearing shorts altogether). So from bloomers to borderline capris, I challenged myself to make these 'weird' bottoms work. And, with the right styling, dare I say, I did it? While I'm the first to admit to being picky with my shorts, this summer, I'm embracing their many different lengths — and I'm not looking back. Turns out I may be an any-type-of-shorts girl after all.