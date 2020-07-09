Try Pull-On Boxer Shorts For A Cool & Comfy Summer

We’re here today to talk about the penultimate summer-wardrobe sleeper item: the baggy boxer short. We didn’t realize this was an item that our warm-weather rotation needed, but now that our eyes have been opened to the possibilities, these workhorse shorts are everywhere we look.
There are so many reasons why these are the every-short: they’re athletic, effortless, a throwback. Most importantly, they’re cool, comfortable, and available in a host of options, from a crisp poplin chino-style to a nylon iteration worthy of soccer practice circa 1998. We feel strongly that there's a boxer-baggy out there for everyone, so click on through to find your new summer short.
