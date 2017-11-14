Even though she’d turned away, she could feel him staring at her: “You know when you can feel someone's eyes on you?” She looked back at him to try to work out what he was up to. “He was looking at his phone, then at me, then angling his phone. I thought he was playing some weird game on his phone at first, but then he turned it slightly, light flashed on the screen, and I could see what it was. It was me. I knew it was me.”