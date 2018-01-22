Orange is the New Black actors also raved about their cast mates. Jessica Pimentel of OITNB expressed how grateful she is for her show. "It's wonderful to be a part of the show where the main focus is women, and to see how strong women can and have to be." Pimentel's costar, Jolene Purdy, touched on another aspect of OITNB: diversity. "This is the first time that I've ever seen something written so perfectly for me. She checks an 'other' box. It's so refreshing to see that in the media," she said.