I APOLOGIZE to myself! I bought a new swimsuit and tried it on last night, then proceeded to Drag Myself?- pointing out every "flaw", every bump, lump, scar, ripple & stretch mark. Then u heard my sisters voice @kstew222 in my head say "watch what you say about MY sister"....then I remembered that my body will hear everything my mind thinks about it.... then I thought about my dear sister friend @daniebb3 and how she celebrates her chocolatey thickness ( she's so fine!)?...then I changed my conversation with myself: These hips caught two husbands (and a few boos) ?, my thighs touch but I gained weight having good food with great people?. I see my c-section scar peeking out ( thank you @thekatvond for putting a tattoo over it) but it's a reminder that I brought 3 beautiful children into the world ?? I allowed my stretch marks to whisper " you are a grown ass women who has survived a few thangs & STRETCHED in ways you never thought you could" My mom always said "They don't teach "Kind" in school, you gotta learn that on your own". Loving your body can be a rollercoaster ride ESPECIALLY WITHOUT A FILTER! but...With all that said I purpose to be kinder to myself today then I was yesterday.... tomorrow i'ma try to keep the it going "I love you Niecy"❤❤❤❤❤

A post shared by Niecy Nash (@niecynash1) on Apr 27, 2017 at 7:48am PDT