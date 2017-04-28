Story from Wellness

Niecy Nash Wrote A Body-Positive "Apology" To Herself

Kimberly Truong
As much as we strive to be body confident, body positivity is more of a journey than a destination, and there are always going to be moments when the journey doesn't feel so easy. Actress Niecy Nash knows that feeling all too well — and she's sharing her tips for being a little kinder to yourself.
Nash shared a series of swimsuit selfies on Instagram on Thursday, writing that when she first put the swimsuit on, all she saw were her flaws.
"I APOLOGIZE to myself!" she wrote. "I bought a new swimsuit and tried it on last night, then proceeded to Drag Myself?- pointing out every 'flaw', every bump, lump, scar, ripple & stretch mark."
I APOLOGIZE to myself! I bought a new swimsuit and tried it on last night, then proceeded to Drag Myself?- pointing out every "flaw", every bump, lump, scar, ripple & stretch mark. Then u heard my sisters voice @kstew222 in my head say "watch what you say about MY sister"....then I remembered that my body will hear everything my mind thinks about it.... then I thought about my dear sister friend @daniebb3 and how she celebrates her chocolatey thickness ( she's so fine!)?...then I changed my conversation with myself: These hips caught two husbands (and a few boos) ?, my thighs touch but I gained weight having good food with great people?. I see my c-section scar peeking out ( thank you @thekatvond for putting a tattoo over it) but it's a reminder that I brought 3 beautiful children into the world ?? I allowed my stretch marks to whisper " you are a grown ass women who has survived a few thangs & STRETCHED in ways you never thought you could" My mom always said "They don't teach "Kind" in school, you gotta learn that on your own". Loving your body can be a rollercoaster ride ESPECIALLY WITHOUT A FILTER! but...With all that said I purpose to be kinder to myself today then I was yesterday.... tomorrow i'ma try to keep the it going "I love you Niecy"❤❤❤❤❤

However, she thought of the fact that her friend and fellow actress, Kellee Stewart, wouldn't want her to talk herself down, and became inspired by Danielle Brooks's body positivity to reframe her mindset.
"I changed my conversation with myself: These hips caught two husbands (and a few boos), my thighs touch but I gained weight having good food with great people," she wrote. "I see my c-section scar peeking out ( thank you @thekatvond for putting a tattoo over it) but it's a reminder that I brought 3 beautiful children into the world."
Nash reminded herself of all the great things her body has given her, and what those so-called "flaws" represent to her.
"I allowed my stretch marks to whisper 'you are a grown ass women who has survived a few thangs & STRETCHED in ways you never thought you could,'" she wrote.
All that being said, Nash wrote that she would be making more effort to be kinder to to herself — and she hopes you will, too.
"My mom always said They don't teach 'Kind' in school, you gotta learn that on your own," she wrote. "Loving your body can be a rollercoaster ride ESPECIALLY WITHOUT A FILTER!"
Nash nails the ups-and-downs of loving your body: on some days, your instinct will be to focus on your flaws. But that doesn't mean that your work towards body positivity is wasted, or that it isn't worthwhile — it just means that on those days, you may just have to practice a little more kindness towards yourself.
