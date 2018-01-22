This isn't the first time Nash has publicly spoken out about her relationship to her body. In April 2017, Nash posted a series of mirror selfies of herself in a bathing suit. At first, she wrote, she was fixated on her so-called imperfections. Then, she took a kinder perspective. "I changed my conversation with myself: These hips caught two husbands (and a few boos), my thighs touch but I gained weight having good food with great people. I see my c-section scar peeking out (thank you @thekatvond for putting a tattoo over it) but it's a reminder that I brought 3 beautiful children into the world. "I allowed my stretch marks to whisper 'you are a grown ass women who has survived a few thangs & STRETCHED in ways you never thought you could,'" Nash wrote in a caption.