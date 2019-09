Paul Ryan Announces Congress’ Dress Code Will Reflect “Acceptable Business Attire”

These amorphous restrictions have also caused problems in the past. In 2012, Representative Bobby Rush donned a hoodie to protest racial profiling only to be immediately removed from the House. Officials said Rush violated rules banning headgear and requiring "appropriate business attire in the chamber," but numerous members complained the rules were unevenly enforced. Congressional Black Caucus Chairman Emanuel Cleaver pointed out that House members frequently wear hoodies while sitting, a practice he suggested should no longer be allowed to continue. "When you selectively enforce the rules, it can cause people to believe you're enforcing them on the basis of political view or basis of partisan politics," he told CNN.