Taylor Swift's rep has a message for the media: Slow your roll.
That's in response to reports that the pop star and her boyfriend, DJ Calvin Harris, are now living together. A source told E! News that Swift is staying at Harris' Beverly Hills home while she has work done on her place. The insider also suggested that the couple were talking about the possibility of getting engaged.
Not so, Swift's team says.
"They are absolutely not living together," a spokesperson for the singer told People. Another source added that the pair are in "no rush to settle down." In other words, the Wedding of the Century is quite a ways off.
So, it sounds like Swift's stay at Chez Harris, assuming that bit is true, is a temporary one. Can't a gal crash at her boyfriend's place without people reading too much into it?
