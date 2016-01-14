Taylor Swift and Calvin Harris were out on the town in Santa Monica Tuesday night for a romantic date. The couple were apparently still in the pre-ordering phase of dining at Giorgio Baldi Italian when, suddenly, they were joined by a third.
The dinner date crasher was a young fan named Ricky Selby, E! News learned. He took an empty spot at the table long enough to snap a photograph with the pop princess and her DJ boyfriend.
"Awesome dinner with mom and dad," Selby captioned the picture of himself with the stars. The image has already gathered more than 6,000 likes on Instagram, as of Thursday morning.
The dinner date crasher was a young fan named Ricky Selby, E! News learned. He took an empty spot at the table long enough to snap a photograph with the pop princess and her DJ boyfriend.
"Awesome dinner with mom and dad," Selby captioned the picture of himself with the stars. The image has already gathered more than 6,000 likes on Instagram, as of Thursday morning.
Advertisement
Swift donned a backless velvet dress, silver floral headband, and red lipstick for the occasion. Harris wasn't quite so dressed up, but the couple looked quite happy to oblige the temporary tagalong. The pair have been dating since last spring.
Advertisement