Billie Eilish Wore Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS In “Lost Cause” Music Video

On Wednesday, after teasing the release of a new song, “Lost Cause,” and accompanying music video, Billie Eilish announced their official arrival via Instagram. The “Bad Guy” singer captioned the video clip: “‘Lost Cause’ SONG AND VIDEO OUT NOWWWWWW YEEEEEEEEE. We had the time of our lives being hot & shooting this.” We can tell. In the video, Eilish can be seen dancing and singing with a group of friends all while wearing a very on-trend loungewear set from Kim Kardashian’s shapewear brand, SKIMS