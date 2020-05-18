SKIMS Is Now Offering $8 Face Masks — But They Won’t Last Long

This weekend, Kim Kardashian West’s shapewear brand SKIMS joined a growing number of fashion brands producing and selling cloth face masks in the midst of the pandemic. But, if these seamless masks follow the pattern of other SKIMS drops, they won’t be in stock for long.
For the brand’s first foray into face masks, SKIMS designed a one-size-fits-all, non-medical style in five tonal colors: Sand, Clay, Sienna, Cocoa, and Onyx. Inspired by their signature Solutionwear, the Seamless Face Masks, selling for $8 each, were created to be breathable and comfortable.
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, as of April 20, seven states required the use of a face covering when in public and/or when social distancing was difficult to maintain, while most other states strongly suggested them. In a few states, including Hawaii, people could be fined up to $5,000 if they’re caught without a mask in public places. To help make the product more accessible, fashion brands have taken to selling masks, many of which were in line with their unique aesthetics. Now SKIMS is one of them.
As per usual, KKW didn’t stop with just masks. To further aid in COVID-19 relief efforts, SKIMS will also donate 10,000 of the masks to four LA organizations, including Baby2Baby, which ensures that mothers and children suffering the effects of COVID-19 have access to essentials like diapers and hygiene products, and LA Food Bank, which offers resources for those in need of food assistance in LA county. The brand also pledged a $1 million donation to be divvied up among the four charities.
Thanks to @giseleofficial I’m joining the #AllinChallenge to help keep people fed and healthy during this time.— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 27, 2020
Join me me and my sisters for lunch while we film the new season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Go to https://t.co/EQsgxkzT8Y to donate whatever you can. pic.twitter.com/0K6DTYPWem
This isn’t the first time that the Jenner-Kardashian family has offered up their assistance to fight against COVID-19. In April, Kim joined Hailey Bieber, Karlie Kloss, Ashley Graham, and more high profile members of the fashion community in a virtual charity fashion show presented by YouTube’s head of fashion and beauty Derek Blasberg and CR Fashion Book’s founder Carine Roitfeld. The show was designed to raise awareness for the amfAR Fund to Fight COVID-19. Participants made "personal monetary donations to kick-start the initiative," according to the press release.
Additionally, as part of the All-In Challenge, Kim announced that the family would be auctioning off a chance to eat lunch with the stars of Keeping Up With the Kardashians while they film the show’s next season. Every cent of the profits raised was to be donated to relief efforts by Feeding America, Meals on Wheels, World Central Kitchen, and No Kid Hungry.
The SKIMS seamless face masks are available now on SKIMS.com for $8 each, with bundles of two selling for $15 and bundles of four for $25.
