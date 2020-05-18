SKIMS Is Now Offering $8 Face Masks — But They Won’t Last Long

As per usual, KKW didn’t stop with just masks. To further aid in COVID-19 relief efforts, SKIMS will also donate 10,000 of the masks to four LA organizations, including Baby2Baby, which ensures that mothers and children suffering the effects of COVID-19 have access to essentials like diapers and hygiene products, and LA Food Bank, which offers resources for those in need of food assistance in LA county. The brand also pledged a $1 million donation to be divvied up among the four charities.