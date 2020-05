SKIMS Is Now Offering $8 Face Masks — But They Won’t Last Long

To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, as of April 20, seven states required the use of a face covering when in public and/or when social distancing was difficult to maintain, while most other states strongly suggested them. In a few states, including Hawaii, people could be fined up to $5,000 if they’re caught without a mask in public places. To help make the product more accessible, fashion brands have taken to selling masks , many of which were in line with their unique aesthetics . Now SKIMS is one of them.