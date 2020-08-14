The Meaningful Reason Beyoncé Chose To Feature This New York Manor In Black Is King

View this post on Instagram

On July 31, 2020 a new visual album from Beyoncé entitled “Black is King” premiered on Disney+. Sylvester Manor Educational Farm was chosen as one of the locations, utilizing the woodlands, waterways and many of the ancient trees of our historic property. ⠀ ⠀ “Black is King'' is a celebratory memoir for the world on the Black experience. It reimagines the lessons of "The Lion King" for today’s young kings and queens in search of their own crowns in a tale about a young king’s transcendent journey through betrayal, love and self-identity. ⠀ ⠀ The lens through which the public understands historic places of enslavement of African People is shifting, and we’re working hard to unearth and share the stories of the Indigenous Native Manhansetts, the European settlers and the enslaved Africans brought to Shelter Island against their will. Sylvester Manor Educational Farm’s Mission has been to Preserve, Cultivate and Share this history, uncovering these complex and important truths and sharing them with our community.⠀ ⠀ We believe Beyoncé chose our site understanding the cultures who lived and worked together at Sylvester Manor and the importance they have played in the Manor’s nearly 400 year history. Beyoncé and her dancers performing on the land of the Manor paid tribute to the Ancestors of Sylvester Manor, invoking their spirits and celebrating their heritage,⠀ ⠀ We are proud that Sylvester Manor is a part of the national conversation and thank Beyoncé and her team at Parkwood Entertainment for selecting our historic location to be a part of her exceptional film. Photos courtesy of Parkwood Entertainment/Disney+.⠀ ⠀ #sylvestermanor #sylvestermanoreudcationalfarm #shelterisland #beyoncé #blackisking #already #disney+ #movielocation #preservecultivateshare