There are some trends that veer just a little too close to the blurred line between fashion and fancy dress, and this season's Western focus is one of them. That isn't to say it should be avoided; on the contrary, there are many ways to incorporate rodeo-inspired style without looking like Woody from Toy Story.
For inspiration, we're looking to the spring 2018 collections, then toning the looks down slightly for a more workwear- and weekend-appropriate Western aesthetic. The trick is to not wear more than two pieces at a time: At Calvin Klein, two-toned silky shirts were paired with matching trousers and white cowboy boots fit for Clint Eastwood. While we'll be stealing the layering style tip — wear the shirt over a turtleneck — we're wearing our made-for-walking boots with floral dresses instead.
With frilled prairie dresses, dark denim, badlands-inspired bandanas, and faux-cowhide filling both fast-fashion and high-end offerings this season, there's a plethora of ways to tackle the trend, from the merest of nods to all-out dosey-doe.