For inspiration, we're looking to the spring 2018 collections, then toning the looks down slightly for a more workwear- and weekend-appropriate Western aesthetic. The trick is to not wear more than two pieces at a time: At Calvin Klein , two-toned silky shirts were paired with matching trousers and white cowboy boots fit for Clint Eastwood. While we'll be stealing the layering style tip — wear the shirt over a turtleneck — we're wearing our made-for-walking boots with floral dresses instead.