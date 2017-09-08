Raf Simons Turns Horror Into Beauty At Calvin Klein

The absolute standout were a series of brightly colored molded rubber pieces: sexy pencil skirts with matching mock neck tops done in janitorial yellow and bright blue and worn with contrasting gloves. The pieces were specially made by a factory in Ohio and are stamped with “MADE IN OHIO” right on the chest. (Considering the current conversation around the heartland, the need for the United States to increase the amount of things it produces, and Ohio’s famed status as a battleground state, one could also read a bit more into its significance). There was something slightly sinister and clinical about them, as they immediately brought to mind forensic protective clothing, especially when you look at some of the other pieces that went down the runway: a white leather jacket handprinted and splashed with red paint, and a beautiful, white, off-the-shoulder gown with a red splotchy print that was obviously made to mimic blood.