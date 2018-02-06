There are some trends that veer just a little too close to the blurred line between fashion and fancy dress, and this season's Western focus is one of them. That isn't to say it should be avoided; on the contrary. There are many ways to incorporate rodeo-inspired style without looking like Woody from Toy Story.
We're looking to SS18's catwalk collections for inspiration, then toning the looks down slightly for a more workwear and weekend-appropriate Western. The trick is not to wear more than two pieces at a time, or to stick to accessories if it's too out-there for you.
First up, Calvin Klein. Two-tone silky shirts were paired with matching trousers and white cowboy boots fit for Clint Eastwood. While we'll be stealing the layering style tip – wear the shirt over a rollneck – we're donning our made-for-walkin' boots with floral dresses instead.
Last summer's gingham takes on a new lease of life this season, looking less Dorothy and more Westworld at Francesca Liberatore and Marques'Almeida. Update with an oversized denim shirt and wear both over your trusty jeans until the weather heats up.
With frilled prairie dresses, dark denim, badlands-inspired bandanas, and faux-cowhide filling both high street and high end offerings this season, there's a plethora of ways to tackle the trend, from the merest of nods to all-out dosey doe.
