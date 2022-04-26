According to Rile Smith, this craft begins with molten glass from a furnace that’s kept at an average of 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit. The artist gathers the material with a stainless steel pipe, and later, blows into it to shape it into the desired structure. Some blown glass structures, like the Coperni x Heven bag, are too thick for artists to blow using only their mouths, so they opt for an air hose instead. “It's not often that we really use it,” says Rile Smith. “But in the case that we're blowing something very thick, if a person were to try to blow it, they might get very dizzy.”