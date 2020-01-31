“We encourage you to link up with your friends, your family, and think of the ways you can move in affinity to build and fuck shit up on J31 all day long,” the masked protesters said, referring to the code name for Friday’s protest, which falls on January 31. “The mood for J31 is simple: Fuck your $2.75. No cops in the MTA. Free transit. No harassment, period, and full accessibility. We hope that you come through and move with us on J31.”