There comes a point in life when blindly tossing everything into a tote bag just doesn't cut it anymore. After all, no one wants to be that person; the one holding up the line digging for your credit cart under piles of slightly used lipsticks. We've all been there but it still makes us cringe. And while mini bags may have replaced oversized totes in terms of trends we're buying, they're unrealistic when it comes to making it through an entire day with only the contents that can squeeze into a 3" x 3" bag. So what's the compromise?
Well, there's this thing we like to call a "grown-up" wallet. Its doesn't contain any reward cards from every coffee shop you've ever visited. There's no overabundance of ATM receipts shoved behind post-its reminding you to call so-and-s0 back a year too late. Its simply a utilitarian accessory for cash, cards, and your Metrocard which you'll be able to locate lickety-split. The days of angry commuters snarling under their breathe at you before you're able to buy your morning coffee are officially over. And since wallets are notorious for being, well, a bit drab, we thought we'd round up some designer styles via Jet.com that are anything but boring.
So, before you have to endure another day of rummaging through your tote for a crumpled-up single or your never-there-when-you-need-it office keycard, take a peak at the 15 wallets ahead. See, growing up isn't so bad.
