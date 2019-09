There comes a point in life when blindly tossing everything into a tote bag just doesn't cut it anymore. After all, no one wants to be that person; the one holding up the line digging for your credit cart under piles of slightly used lipsticks. We've all been there but it still makes us cringe. And while mini bags may have replaced oversized totes in terms of trends we're buying, they're unrealistic when it comes to making it through an entire day with only the contents that can squeeze into a 3" x 3" bag. So what's the compromise?