Doja Cat Debuted A Choppy Mullet At The Grammys

Musician Doja Cat, who's nominated for three individual Grammy Awards this year, stepped onto tonight's red carpet ready to shock and awe. For her outfit, the star wore a custom Roberto Cavalli dress like nothing you've seen before: a leather biker jacket-esque top zipped down to her belly button with a skirt adorned with bright-green feathers. But even more surprising than the mixed-material gown was the "Say So" singer's hair, styled in a classic mullet.
For the Grammys glam, Doja Cat worked with L.A.-based hairstylist Jay Henderson, who goes by JStayReady on Instagram, and makeup artist Ernesto Casillas, who calls the aesthetic a "super smoky, grungy look."
"When we saw the gorgeous custom Cavalli gown, we all agreed that the glam would have an edge to it," explained Casillas in a press release provided to Refinery29 via email. "We wanted an element of rock and roll, and since it's the Grammys, it's not a time to play it safe. Doja is a creative person and always collaborates with Jay and I on the look. Her makeup was directly inspired by the beautiful hair that Jay styled for her."
Together, the dark smoky eye and choppy mullet (which is likely a wig) definitely fit Doja Cat's overall rock n' roll look. Whether or not she takes home awards in her three categories of nomination — Best New Artist, Best Record, and Best Pop Solo Performance — what's clear is that, in terms of ensemble, the star has certainly put it all out there.