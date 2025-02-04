7 Copenhagen Fashion Week Trends To Shop, According To Nordstrom’s Associate Fashion Director

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
Last week, the fashion set descended upon Denmark’s capital to preview the Fall 2025 collections at Copenhagen Fashion Week. While New York officially kicks off what's known as “Fashion Month,” Copenhagen offers an early glimpse at the trends set to dominate retailers six months from now. It also delivers plenty of covetable outfit inspiration, with CPHFW attendees embodying the perfect mix of minimalist functionality, bold color, and the distinct Scandi cool that has defined the fashion week over the past decade.
Nordstrom’s associate fashion director — and frequent street style fixture — Linda Cui Zhang was among the insiders at the week-long event, which showcased collections from Danish mainstays like OpéraSport, Stine Goya, Caro Editions, and more. Ahead, the Copenhagen Fashion Week trends she expects to be everywhere this fall.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Copenhagen Fashion Week Fall 2025 Trends: Inventive Layering
“I loved all the brands bringing interest to an outfit through layering and artistic color blocking. At Aiayu, each look was shown twice, the second time with additional layers — adding a coat, pulling on a knit hood, layering a trouser under a skirt. Birrot layered lightweight tees and knits, tonal dressing with head-to-toe gray and burgundy. MKDT Studios offered a tailored approach, showing doubled-up coats, sharp collars peeking out of tweedy suits, pleated skirt belts over knits.”
Copenhagen Fashion Week Fall 2025 Trend: Skirt Over Pant
“There was a nice tension of masculine and feminine with skirts over trousers bringing a renewed sensibility to traditional tailoring.”
Copenhagen Fashion Week Fall 2025 Trend: Hosiery
“Brands got playful and personal with the thoughtful use of socks, tights, and knee-highs in styling. There were sheer and gray ribbed knit tights at The Garment, white stockings and head-to-toe stocking dressing at A. Roege Hove, embellished tights at Anne Sofie Madsen, and matching patterned tights and dresses at Stine Goya. Tights were also seen all over Copenhagen Fashion Week street style.”
Copenhagen Fashion Week Fall 2025 Trend: Personality Hat
“Big gardening hats with turned-up brims at Caro Editions, pom-pom hats at Nicklas Skovgaard, exaggerated pillbox hat at MKDT Studio, Copenhagen Fashion Week brands topped off looks with a hat from weird and wonderful to chic and minimal — a hat to showcase personality.”
Copenhagen Fashion Week Fall 2025 Trend: Fuzzy Faux Furs
“Plush, tactile, and high-pile sustainable solutions to get the furry look were on display at the CPHFW shows.”
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Copenhagen Fashion Week Fall 2025 Trend: Touch Of Pink
“A feminine pink pop brought an energy and joy to the week. From head-to-toe knit dressing at Skall Studio to maximal knits at Nicklas Skovgaard.”
Copenhagen Fashion Week Fall 2025 Trend: Checks
“An outdoors, countryside sensibility with colorful checks appeared in the form of coats at Caro Editions, gradient dress and tights at Stine Goya, technical outerwear at Rolf Ekroth, and skirts at Skall Studio.”
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT