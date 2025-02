7 Copenhagen Fashion Week Trends To Shop, According To Nordstrom’s Associate Fashion Director

Last week, the fashion set descended upon Denmark’s capital to preview the Fall 2025 collections at Copenhagen Fashion Week . While New York officially kicks off what's known as “Fashion Month,” Copenhagen offers an early glimpse at the trends set to dominate retailers six months from now. It also delivers plenty of covetable outfit inspiration, with CPHFW attendees embodying the perfect mix of minimalist functionality, bold color, and the distinct Scandi cool that has defined the fashion week over the past decade.