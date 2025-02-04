7 Copenhagen Fashion Week Trends To Shop, According To Nordstrom’s Associate Fashion Director

“Brands got playful and personal with the thoughtful use of socks, tights, and knee-highs in styling. There were sheer and gray ribbed knit tights at The Garment, white stockings and head-to-toe stocking dressing at A. Roege Hove, embellished tights at Anne Sofie Madsen, and matching patterned tights and dresses at Stine Goya. Tights were also seen all over Copenhagen Fashion Week street style.”