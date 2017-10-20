There is a teeny-tiny chance that we will get another Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants movie! Amber Tamblyn admitted in a Facebook Live for Refinery29 Friday that she and her fellow Sisterhood alums have been working on a secret project, and there is a possibility that we'll see Tibby, Lena, Bee, and Carmen once again.
"Will we ever see another Sisterhood, ever, in life?" R29's Arianna Davis asked.
"It's a very good possibility," Tamblyn replied. She also said she keeps in touch with her Sisterhood castmates Blake Lively, America Ferrera, and Alexis Bledel. (The foursome periodically reunites, and it's always very exciting when that happens.)
"I can't say anything else other than we've been working on something for a while, and there's hope," Tamblyn added. "Our business is weird, and making films is hard, and I'm very hopeful for it."
Tamblyn isn't the first sister to address the possibility of another movie. America Ferrera, who now stars in NBC's Superstore, told E! News in March that there has been a "conversation" about another movie.
"I think [another movie] would be amazing," Ferrara said. "The sisterhood is still well and alive. I love my girls. We're very much a part of each other's lives and if the movie happens it would be a great thing."
Even before that, Alexis Bledel, who played Lena in the films, said on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon that "something is definitely in the works."
Explained Bledel, "I think it would be so much fun. We talk about it. I think we should absolutely do it. We’re working on it, so we’ll see if it happens."
Alas, all of the sisters are rather busy. Tamblyn is a director, poet, and activist whose film Paint It Black just arrived on iTunes. Bledel won an Emmy for her role in The Handmaid's Tale. Ferrara has Superstore, and Lively has movie after movie. (She's in the upcoming film All I See Is You.) A film might be a "conversation," but until the calendar stars align, a movie won't happen.
