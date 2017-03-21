Despite the series including five books total, only two Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants movies were ever made — a major disappointment to any kid growing up in the early 2000s. But it's not too late to rectify that mistake, at least not according to one of the movies' stars, America Ferrera.
Nearly a decade after the second movie came out, a third is currently "an idea and a conversation," she told E! News. "I think it would be amazing. The sisterhood is still well and alive. I love my girls. We're very much a part of each other's lives and if the movie happens it would be a great thing."
Ferrera's been talking about this movie for several years now. She told People in 2015 that it was "very much in the works."
Her co-stars have been dropping similar hints. Amber Tamblyn said last summer that "something is definitely in the works," and Alexis Bledel said on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon in December, "I think it would be so much fun. We talk about it. I think we should absolutely do it. We’re working on it, so we’ll see if it happens."
The stars have all been busy since the last movie, with Tamblyn becoming an author and feminist activist, Ferrera starring in Ugly Betty, Blake Lively becoming a beauty icon, mom, and beacon of hope that love is real (after her Gossip Girl days, that is), and Bledel reprising Rory in the Gilmore Girls reboot.
But Ferrera told E! their friendship has lasted all these years, much like their characters'. "I was 20 when I met them. I am 30 now and they are still three of my best friends and supporters," she said. "What's wonderful about these girls in my life is, people expect girls and women to be competitive, and we made a decision to love and support each other off-screen and onscreen."
