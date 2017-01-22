The Best Celebrity Pics From The Women’s March

On Saturday, over a million people around the country joined together in solidarity to raise awareness for women's rights. Many of these rights are now threatened under the new Trump administration. They marched peacefully and created a historic event.
Naturally, this event included a few familiar faces. Celebrities far and wide joined marches both in Washington and in their respective cities — decked out in pink pussy hats, and full protest regalia. From Demi Lovato to Janelle Janelle Monáe to Madonna to Rihanna, some of our favorites hit the streets to march in solidarity.
Click ahead to see which celebs showed up and showed out for the largest inaugural march in U.S. history.