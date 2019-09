This isn't just a pipe dream. Amber Tamblyn, who starred alongside Bledel in the female friendship-celebrating flick, stated in an interview back in June that "something is definitely in the works." During a SiriusXM interview back in July, Blake Lively confirmed that there's been talk of a new movie, and confirmed that the four girls are still super close offscreen: "The four of us are still best friends and to be able to create something together again has always been a dream of ours."I am as here for the third Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants movie as the cast is. With so many revivals being thrown at us, I hope that Bledel gets to do one more that shows the power of the bond between women.