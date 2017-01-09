Alexis Bledel Has Exactly The Right Idea About Future Gilmore Girls

Reviving beloved but departed shows is a bit like Russian roulette and lot like resurrection. Sometimes the gun stays silent in your hand and other times you wind up like Azealia Banks' blood-stained closet. Alternately, sometimes Lazarus comes back and other times it's more like Evil Dead. Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life stayed miraculously to the good. Sure, there were some minor complaints, but the show worked. Of course, the natural Hollywood reaction would be to beat the horse the rest of the way to death. But Alexis Bledel, at least, seems less than anxious to rush back into the revival. "We want to tell a great story," Bledel said during a panel appearance, according to The Hollywood Reporter. "[A Year in the Life] came together so naturally in a way. We had the fan reunion in Austin and we picked up momentum from there and it came together so quickly and it really seemed like the right thing. I think most of us are just wanting to tell a good story and I think that came together in A Year in the Life. The only thing I can say about a future installment of the show is it would be about the story and certainly the timing." That's exactly the right way to be thinking. Rushing back into a revival leads to hilarious disasters like Arrested Development. God, that fourth season was truly horrifying.
