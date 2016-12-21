Amber Tamblyn is quite the busy lady.
In October, the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants actress announced that she and her husband, David Cross, are expecting a daughter. Now, Harper Perennial, one of HarperCollins' paperback imprints, has revealed that it will publish two new books by Tamblyn in 2018. The works include a poetry and prose collection, as well as the star's first novel.
The fictional book will be about "an amorphous serial rapist," according to the publisher. Harper Perennial said in the announcement that Tamblyn's book "breaks ground on how we contemplate rape culture."
Tamblyn's 2015 poetry collection, Dark Sparkler, gained popularity in part because of her poem about Lindsay Lohan, which is a blank page. (Tamblyn explained in an interview with Vulture that the poem was intended to give Lohan control over her story and future, as opposed to how the Mean Girls actress is often portrayed.)
The topic of Tamblyn's upcoming novel is dark, but she's sure to handle it in a meaningful and thoughtful way. In October, she wrote a moving post on Instagram about her own assault. And in an essay for Glamour, Tamblyn revealed a conversation about assault that she'd had with her mom.
In a Twitter announcement about her upcoming books, Tamblyn wrote that the works "will be everything women are not allowed to be: ugly, violent, unlikable, scary, corrupt, revolting, and dangerous."
A story about a serial rapist will undoubtedly be a tough read, but it's sure to be an important one.
